ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A big project is well underway at one swimming pool in the city of Juneau. Officials with Juneau Parks and Rec say the Augustus Brown Pool closed in April so it can undergo a splashy renovation. The pool project is expected to wrap up in early 2024.
A warning now for blueberry pickers in Tanana Valley. Alaska's Department of Transportation posted A video to Facebook showing the active construction zone along the Dalton Highway between mileposts 18 and 37. Officials say while you may be tempted, picking berries around blasting zones is a big no-no. So, please avoid this area.
An inaugural and international drone conference is set for next month in Anchorage. The Dena'ina Center will host the Global Autonomous Systems Conference on August 9-11. Hosted by the state and the University of Alaska, the event will highlight potential applications for drones in the real world.
A ribbon cutting was held at Settlers Bay Coastal Park's new West parking lot area. Officials with Mat-Su Borough snapped a few pictures to mark the occasion. The nearly 500-acre park offers miles of walking and biking trails, a coastal viewing platform and access to the Palmer Hay Flats.
Some jets took to the skies above Eielson Air Force Base this weekend. It was all part of the 2023 Arctic Lightning Air Show. The high-flying event happens every two years in Fairbanks -- and it looks like the 2023 edition did not disappoint.
