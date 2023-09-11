ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Ketchikan Police now report a weekend fire at an American Legion was arson -- and a 22-year-old suspect has been arrested. The Saturday morning fire badly damaged the Joseph T. Craig Post 3 of the American Legion in Ketchikan. The Ketchikan Fire Department, along with North Tongass Fire Department and South Tongass Fire Department, fought the fire for more than five hours.
A high school class in the village of Stebbins in Western Alaska got a DUI and ATV safety education lesson. Alaska State Trooper Rafferty was invited to speak to the students in the Career Explorations class.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is trying to get the word out to Alaska Native Veterans to get screened for cancer. The VA reports that while almost 41 percent of service-connected American Indian/Alaska Native Veterans use VA health care, they are screened for some cancers at lower rates than other groups. Alaska Native veterans are encouraged to visit https://cancer.va.gov for more info on available cancer screenings.
In Anchorage, the Bonny Sosa Tuesday night race series is back for its 55th year. Races start back up this week. You can join the fun and hit the trails every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Visit https://muni.org to learn more and register.
Check out this cool photo posted to Facebook by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station in Kodiak. The bears seem to not mind the Coast Guard plane flying above their heads. Denise Link took the photo.
