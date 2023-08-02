ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The name and legacy of one Vietnam War soldier will live on at the Kodiak Readiness Center. A new sign was recently unveiled outside the National Guard's Readiness Center in Kodiak. It honors the service and sacrifice of Specialist Four Daniel Lee Harmon. The Kodiak native died while trying to save his fellow soldiers during a Vietnam firefight in 1967. That act posthumously earned Harmon a Bronze Star for valor.
An organization called EarthJustice.org has posted a story about Alaska Tribes waging a fight against a proposed gold mine. The tribes are concerned that the gold mine could pose environmental and health risks to Kuskokwim River communities.
An extensive paving project is now getting underway in Kodiak. Work on the Mill Bay Road Preservation Project began today and will continue until at least August 9th -- weather depending. In the meantime, Mill Bay Road will be closed daily from Wilson Street to Lower Mill Bay Road here in Kodiak.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks posted these pictures from the UAF day at the Tanana Valley State Fair. As you can see, the UAF’s mascot, Nook, and everyone else had a great time. The Tanana Valley State Fair continues through Sunday.
There's a new place for your four-legged friends to play in Kenai. A ceremony was recently held to mark the official opening of the Kenai Bark Park. There are areas for both big and small dogs, a big open space perfect for playing fetch and more. It's right by the Walmart in Kenai if you want to check it out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.