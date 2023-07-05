ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The Little Sustina River drainage will be closed to sport fishing for king salmon starting Thursday. Fish and Game says the "Little Su" closure goes into effect starting Thursday morning and remains in place through July 13th. Officials said this is all an effort to protect returning King Salmon and increase future fishing opportunities in our state.
The city of Fairbanks is mourning the loss of a firefighter. The Fairbanks Fire Department posted that Kevin Johnson died after an accident while off-duty. Johnson worked as a department driver and paramedic since July 2018.
Paddlers from the Ketchikan Indian Community and Tribal Health Clinic joined the Hokulea crew in the Tongass Narrows. They faced some hard paddling with the wind and waves from the island's north end into Ward Cove. The Hokulea embarked on a four-year journey from Juneau last month, and has since been sailing through Southeast Alaska.
This colorful Fourth of July parade in Unalaska was just one of hundreds held across the state Tuesday. The theme here: "National Treasure." These photos were posted to Facebook by Aleutian Islands Photography.
Wednesday marked the opening of the Anchorage Chamber Music Festival. The eleventh annual event kicked off with a concert at the Anchorage Museum. This year's season runs through the 15th.
And now it's time for a little quiz from your Alaska State Troopers. They posted video of choppers taking off. The question raised by troopers: Was the video taken at 2 p.m. or 2 a.m.?
