ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A $37.5 million grant will help fund a mineral project near Nome. The money from the U.S. Department of Defense is going to Graphite One, Inc., for its project to develop a world-class natural graphite deposit. Graphite is an essential mineral for aerospace and energy industries -- as it's used in things like solar panels, batteries, and steelmaking.
The body of a well-known Arctic scientist has been found in the Chulitna River. Craig George was an incredibly distinguished whale expert. The 70-year-old George disappeared earlier this month while he was rafting just south of Cantwell.
Seven Alaska State Troopers and one Wasilla police officer have been honored with the Commendation for Valor. Governor Dunleavy presented the awards Monday. The troopers and officer rescued a woman and three young children who were taken hostage by an armed man back in 2021.
Women serving in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate hit the field for a good cause in Washington, D.C. Congresswoman Mary Peltola shared these photos from the 15th annual Congressional Women's Softball Game. The event raised more than $600,000 for the Young Survival Coalition, which supports women 40 and under diagnosed with breast cancer.
Attention young archers in the Unalaska area: The city's parks and recreation department will hold an archery camp next week, followed by a tournament on July 29th. The camp is open to archers in Grades 4 through 12. It's meant to help kids develop the skills needed to safely and accurately shoot a compound bow.
