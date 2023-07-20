ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Hunters in Southeast Alaska now have to pass a quiz if they want to go hunting for mountain goats. The online quiz is meant to help hunters tell the difference between male and female goats -- also known as billies and nannies. Officials with Fish and Game say the goal is to reduce the harvesting of female goats and help sustain the overall population. That hunting season is set to begin on August 1st. Visit https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=quiz.overview&quiz_id=3 for more details.
Bartlett Regional Hospital just received a donation of warm blankets for cancer patients. The Juneau Auto Mall, Subaru of America, and The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society joined together to donate the blankets. They’ll be used at the Bartlett Medical Oncology Center and the hospital’s Infusion Center.
Congratulations to Fairbanks District Attorney’s Office Junior DA Program graduates. Professionals in the criminal justice system worked with young people to help them see how the legal system operates. This is a first-of-its-kind program offered by the Alaska Department of Law.
An iconic Alaskan footrace returns this weekend. The Crow Pass Crossing features stunning glacier and mountain views. The roughly 22-mile course begins at the Girdwood Trailhead and ends at the Eagle River Nature Center. The race kicks off Saturday morning.
This gigantic potato will be in Alaska for the first time ever this weekend. The spud you see here is made of fiberglass -- and is roughly the size of a humpback whale. It will be proudly displayed this weekend in Skagway -- as part of the 7th annual Blues, Brews and BBQ.
