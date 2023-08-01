ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - People in Nome are reportedly getting increasingly concerned about the number of musk ox in town. Alaska Public Media reports musk oxen have been spotted in various areas around the community -- including the elementary school, around homes and in icy view neighborhoods. There's a concern because musk oxen have been reported to kill or oppress other animals.
The Blood Bank of Alaska needs your help. Officials say there is a critical need for platelet donors in Alaska. Platelet donations are used to help patients with cancer, transplants, burns and even bleeding disorders. Visit https://bloodbankofalaska.org to learn more about being a donor *or* to make an appointment.
A popular general store in Unalaska may have a new owner. KUCB reports the Wasilla-based grocery store chain Three Bears is interested in taking over the Alaska Ship Supply Store. The general store is considering selling, and representatives from Three Bear recently visited the landmark in Unalaska.
Check out the photos from Mat-Su Borough's Facebook page. The last available personal-use fishing opportunity here on the Lower Susitna happened over the weekend. These fishermen and women no doubt would have preferred less rain and overall dreariness -- but it looks like they caught a good bunch of fish.
Are you ready to skate? Juneau Parks and Rec posted an incredible time-lapse clip to Facebook. Opening day here is scheduled for August 9th.
