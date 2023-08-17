ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Our National Guardsman came to the rescue of two sheep hunters near Tonsina. The hunters were found stranded and clinging to a cliff about 80 miles from Valdez. Pararescuemen with the Alaska Air National Guard were called in to help and located the pair quickly. They then hoisted the hunters up into a helicopter and away to safety.
In Ketchikan, a tour bus driver was the only one aboard when the bus ended up in a creek along Venetia and Park Avenues. The driver was not hurt, and Ketchikan police are now investigating how the tour bus ended up in the water.
Street crews have been busy clearing out household trash and hazardous waste from flood-ravaged homes in Juneau. The city is thanking everyone who worked on the project with the CBJ Streets crews and RecycleWorks. The City and Borough of Juneau will announce any future construction waste collection details.
Work will begin at Chanshtnu Muldoon Park in East Anchorage next week. Assemblymember George Martinez posted to Facebook that construction on a bridge -- which will connect phase 1 and phase 2 of the park -- will begin next week!
A dollar bill, named “Bill,” that's traveling to small libraries across the country, made a stop in Unalaska. “Bill” started its journey in Vermont and has been sent, by mail, to 24 states so far. “Bill” even visited KUCB’s morning show called “AM Unalaska.”
