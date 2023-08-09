ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - A U.S. Navy Ship will be named after one of the first Navy SEALs -- who also happened to be an Alaska native. A future towing, salvage and rescue ship will be named in honor of Solomon "Sol" Atkinson. Atkinson enlisted in the Navy in 1952 and completed three combat tours in Vietnam. A former mayor of Metlakatla -- Atkinson was also a Bronze Star and Purple Heart Recipient.
Alaska has a new grant program to help preserve the state’s maritime heritage. It's designed to protect Alaska's naval resources and increase awareness of our marine properties, collections, traditional skills, and knowledge. Communities can learn how to apply for a grant at the Parks and Outdoor Recreation website.
Eight students got a college and career tour here in Alaska -- all thanks to the Sealaska Heritage Institute. The students are from Kake, Metlakatla, Hydaburg, Wasilla, and Juneau. They toured universities in Fairbanks and Anchorage, Alaska Airlines, and Alaska Native centers.
Taquan Air posted these pictures of Founder’s Day with the Metlakatla Indian Community. There were plenty of activities along with prizes at the event. The airline also reports it got the chance to get some good customer feedback to take back to Ketchikan.
Kayakers successfully paddled all the way from Washington State to Skagway. The group, mostly British military veterans, embarked on a 1200-mile trip through the Inside Passage. Their trek raised money for the U-K charity "The Not Forgotten" which supports vets with disabilities.
