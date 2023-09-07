ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A new Head Start is officially open in Unalaska. A nonprofit tribal organization runs the facility and is part of a federally-funded education program that prepares young children for primary school. KUCB reports the new facility is five times larger than the island's previous Head Start building and can accommodate about 40 students.
This Saturday -- you can join the Stomp the Stigma Recovery March and Resource Rally in Ketchikan. Mayor Rodney Dial signed a proclamation this past Tuesday, recognizing September as National Recovery Month. The goal is to bring attention to the battle against drug or alcohol addiction and to fight the stigma attached to substance use and mental health disorders.
Any high school students in the Mat-Su Valley who are interested in law enforcement are invited to an open house next week at Teeland Middle School. Alaska State Troopers, Wasilla Police Department, and Palmer Police Department will participate.
The event starts at 6:30 on Wednesday evening and is open to parents and students between ages 14-20.
Attention winter lovers: Your favorite season is closer than you may think. The National Weather Service just posted this picture of fresh snow on the mountains. This shot of the Chugach was taken as the sun was going down in Anchorage, and the photo is courtesy of BorealisBroadband.net.
Alaska SeaLife Center will have a Kenai seal release on Friday. Darth Tater and Tuber will be set free at 11:30 Friday morning along Kenai North Beach. The seals were both rescued at the start of summer.
