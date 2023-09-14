ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Palmer Police Department has a new look -- at least on their police cars. The police department says they wanted to use an iconic look to make their vehicles really stand out in the community. The patch ties in with the police department’s uniforms, and the moose logo supports the Palmer Junior Middle School and Palmer High School students.
The Mat-Su Borough has announced its upcoming 15th Annual Emergency Preparedness Expo. It's happening on Saturday, September 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Menard Sports Center in Wasilla. There will be exhibits, supplies, contests, and more. The event is free to attend.
The City and Borough of Juneau has announced that Denise Koch will serve as the next Director of Engineering and Public Works. Koch succeeds outgoing director Katie Koester, who is taking on the role of City Manager this month.
Also in Juneau, transportation officials want you to use caution along Glacier Highway, just beyond Tee Harbor -- because of this rockfall. Be sure to reduce your speed and keep your eyes on the road while passing through the work zone.
Here’s another social media photo showing the change of seasons: The Alaska Frontier posted this picture of fall colors in the higher elevations along U-S Creek Rd -- that’s off mile marker 55 of the Steese Highway. Photo credit for this beauty goes to Gary Kallberg.
