ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - You'll want to pay attention to social media posts if you plan on taking the Dalton Highway anytime soon.
The highway is closed at milepost 403.5 in the northern part of the state because of a washout along the sag river. The Alaska Department of Transportation and public facilities is working on repairs to the Dalton Highway and providing social media updates.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and public facilities also has a construction project underway at Kipnuk Airport. Crews are resurfacing the runway and working on other improvements along the taxiways and runways.
Check out the new patch for the U.S. Coast Guard air station in Sitka. The new unit logo marks the first significant redesign of Air Station Sitka's patch in decades. The design, created by Lt. Treston Taylor, was chosen from among many submitted by air station members.
The Swan Lake junior trout derby is this weekend, and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game makes it easier for young anglers to catch a fish. Regulations are being eased for the derby. Bait will be allowed, and the bag limit will be two trout for the day. The derby in Sitka will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon
Alaska’s Bureau of Land Management celebrated World Oceans Day Thursday by posting this picture of some polar bears on Facebook. The bureau wants to remind everyone that the Latin name for polar bears translates into “bear of the sea”.
