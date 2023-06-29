ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Sitka is wrestling with this question: How many tourists are too many?
Raven Radio reports nearly 10,000 cruise ship passengers recently visited Sitka in just one day. The mayor says that's too many. Downtown businesses described the day as more of a bust than a bonanza since all those visitors strained resources in the community.
A heads up from Juneau Parks and Rec: Montana Creek Road beyond the Hank Harmon Public Range is now open to vehicles. A temporary bridge was put in over the creek by the state. The gate is open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.
Also in Juneau, an assembly member is resigning. The City and Borough of Juneau announced that Carole Triem is leaving effective July 10th to care for a family member's medical needs.
Voters will elect a candidate to fill the remainder of her term in the regular municipal election. That's set for October 3rd.
The Dimond Express Library is now open at the Dimond Center in Anchorage. You can find these express lockers next to Zumiez and use them to pick up your holds or to return items. They're available during regular mall hours.
Thursdays this summer are known as Food Truck Lunch Days in Fairbanks. Vendors will be set up outside city hall at lunchtime through July. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1044493882244963/ for more details.
