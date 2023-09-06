ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Sitka Police Department is asking for help to track down a generator thief. Police say a downtown Sitka food vendor reported that a generator was stolen from its food cart, and officers were able to get these surveillance pictures of someone carrying off a Honda generator. Anyone with info on the theft is asked to contact the Sitka Police Department.
During the Grand Opening celebration at the new Central Transfer Station, people in Anchorage can learn new ways to reuse, recycle, repurpose, and compost on Thursday. There will be tours available, a scavenger hunt and even a band. It all starts Thursday at noon at the station on East 56th Avenue in Anchorage.
University of Alaska Southeast students got to update their voter registrations during campus kick-off day in Juneau. State Senator Jesse Kiehl also got to talk with students and staff and posted these photos on Facebook.
In Anchorage -- the West Pool is officially re-opened to the public. Anchorage Parks and Recreation made the announcement this week. You can find their public swimming schedule on https://www.muni.org/Departments/parks/Pages/default.aspx -- the Parks and Recreation website.
Both animals and humans love to take in Alaska's beautiful views. Alaska State Trooper K9 Dixie joined a U.S. Forest Service boat patrol this week -- and couldn't help but stop and take in the sights on the backside of Revilla Island in the Ketchikan area.
