ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The city of Skagway is celebrating an almost $20 million federal grant. Skagway Mayor Andrew Cremata said the money will be used to handle rockslide issues. The mayor also announced that all permits have now been issued for the Ore Dock replacement project in Skagway.

State officials and hikers showed up at the Alaska Trails Eklutna Lakeside Lake Trail for what’s called a Golden Shovel event. They celebrated the approval of state money to help fix up the trail at Chugach State Park.

The state legislature okayed almost $1.5 million for the lake trail and two other trail projects in Alaska.

Aviators from the Royal Australian Air Force were among those taking part in Exercise Red Flag Alaska 23. U.S. Pacific Air Forces led the exercise, designed to simulate a high-end combat environment. Along with the Australians and the U-S Air Force -- the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines also took part in the exercise in Alaskan airspace.

Dramatic moments in the wild were caught on video. Predator and prey crossed paths near Gustavus in Glacier Bay National Park. The remote trail camera was in the right place and the right time to catch the encounter.

Check out the Bethel Fire Department’s new truck. The Enforcer Tanker was recently added to the department’s fleet.

This picture of the new truck was posted on Facebook by the Hughes Fire Equipment company.