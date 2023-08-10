ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Albert Loop Trail in Eagle River is closed due to bear concerns. State park officials have immediately closed the Albert Loop Trail and nearby areas to protect both bears and humans. This time of year, bears love to come and feed on salmon near the Eagle River Nature Center. The trail is expected to re-open at freeze-up.
Governor Mike Dunleavy is on the road to recovery. A post was made on the Governor's social media, saying he underwent a procedure to address "basal cell carcinoma," the most common form of skin cancer. Dunleavy is expected to make a full recovery.
This year's Southeast Alaska State Fair was a big success. The fair director told KHNS attendance for the annual event in Haines was almost back to pre-pandemic numbers. Some food vendors' event reported record revenues.
That news comes as another fair is getting ready to kick off. The Kenai Peninsula Fair is held every August with live music, tasty food, a petting zoo, pig races, and even a stilt circus. The fair opens Friday at the fairgrounds in Ninilchik and runs through Sunday.
Fairbanks police had to relocate this critter. A Facebook photo shows a porcupine visiting the Crepery downtown. Officers say word must have spread about how great the place is. They helped relocate the little guy to somewhere he could find a more suitable dinner.
