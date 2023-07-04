ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - In Fairbanks, state troopers came to the rescue of an injured rafter. State troopers say the man became stranded on a small island in the middle of a river after he flipped his raft. He was rescued by troopers and then taken to receive medical attention.
After more than three decades in law enforcement, Juneau's chief of police will soon retire. Ed Mercer has been with the JPD since 2000 and has served as chief since 2017. His last day on the job will be July 31st.
The State Firefighters Association is thinking ahead to Thanksgiving. Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Turkey Day Gun Raffle. Proceeds benefit the Alaska State Firefighters Association and the Alaska Fire Chiefs Association. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064836152372&locale=hi_IN for more details.
Juneau Public Libraries' held its first Pride youth poetry contest. Ocean Traver won second place. Harper Field won first place with her poem titled "Rainbows."
The Homer Police Department has a new welcoming crew. Officers shared this photo of their feathered friends to Facebook -- calling one of the birds quote: "a little spicy."
