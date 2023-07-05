ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - It's been more than a week since that oil spill at University Lake. Officials say the spill is under control, but they still aren't sure where the oil is coming from.

Close signs are still up and machinery is still at work all in order to continue to clean up here at University Lake. Cleanup efforts have ramped up to finish the job to prevent any further damage and to protect the wildlife.

"We have folks in the water currently and on an active basis we have people on the water that are there to kind of shoo away birds and make sure they're not in the area," Kelly Rawalt, public relations officer with the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, said.

Some vegetation has been removed as well. Mostly the cottonwood, which has proved to be a challenge.

"And that stuff can hold oil and makes it difficult for the booms to absorb it. So responders have, since we've kind of discovered that and tried to adjust our response tactics, we've been removing that vegetation," Rawalt said.

Despite the signage up, people are either blatantly ignoring the signs or are confused and wondering in. The trail along University Lake is where Elana Habib likes to walk her puppy, but would like some better signage.

"There hasn't been any signage or anything to let us know what the dangers are or whatnot. So before I saw that the park was still closed, my pup had just gone in the water. So I just thought it was okay because there wasn't any closure on the other side," Elana Habib, a trail user, said.

But on the bright side, the spill does let her and her puppy try something new.

"It gives opportunity to explore other places as well. Like we went to South Fork the other day to walk," Habib said.

The municipality and the Department of Environmental Conservation continue to urge the public to avoid the area and that they will be keeping the public updated.