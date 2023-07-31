ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A state-of-the-art facility used to process fish is starting to take shape in Unalaska. KUCB reports Trident Seafoods is building the first bunkhouses at its future processing plant in Captains Bay. Officials with the company expect this will be one of the largest processing plants in all of North America -- if not the largest. If all goes accordingly, the project should wrap up in 2027.
Another construction update: This one is out of Juneau. As you can see, work is now underway to rebuild the Haven House. The women's non-congregate shelter had to be demolished back in 2021 due to flood damage. The hope is to have it back open by the spring of 2024.
Crusher is a new patient at the Alaska Raptor Center in Sitka. The center reports the female eagle arrived from Kodiak with a damaged eye and missing flight feathers. Crusher has since been moved to a Flight Training Center, where she'll have the opportunity to regain her strength.
The community of Bethel recently held its first-ever car show. Zack Huckstep, an Alaska State Trooper, organized the Tundra Motor Show. The NAPA Auto Parts store in town volunteered its parking lot for the inaugural event in Bethel.
Congratulations to a woman from Anchorage. Asofito won almost $145,000 in the Alaska State Lottery. She opened window 31 and found the Jack of Diamonds. The state lottery reports the jackpot could exceed $4 million this week and that the Ace of Spades could be worth more than $4.1 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.