ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Two kids ended up in the ER after playing at a park in Juneau. They went down slides that were vandalized and covered in bear spray, police said. Caution tape is up, as those slides at Twin Lakes Park remain closed until further notice. City officials say the slides must be replaced if they can't be cleaned and made safe again. The park, unfortunately, doesn't have cameras, and right now, JPD says they have no suspects.
The Sitka Tribe of Alaska handed out more than $200,000 to childcare providers in Sitka. The federal dollars go to Betty Eliason Child Care Center, Sheldon Jackson Child Care Center, Mount Edgecumbe Preschool and 3-5 Preschool. Raven Radio reports: The money will help cover basic operating expenses.
Some of Alaska’s best crime-fighting tools have received a vote of approval. An independent evaluation has once again accredited the State of Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory as a forensic testing laboratory. The state’s breath alcohol program also received its initial accreditation as a calibration laboratory.
Dogs in the Fairbanks area will soon have a larger space to play. Parks and Rec officials say the gated large dog area at South Davis Dog Park is expanding- quite a bit as you can see. The goal is to finish work here in Fairbanks by next week.
"Hamilton" had its opening weekend in Anchorage. Shows at the Performing Arts Center run through September 10th. Visit https://centertix.com/events/hamilton for ticket information.
