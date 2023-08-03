ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Cripple Creek in Fairbanks is the focus of a long-term fish habitat restoration project. The head of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Martha Williams, recently visited the creek's watershed area. This is all part of an extensive research project at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
A fire equipment distributor from Spokane is in Alaska this week. The General Fire Apparatus company is helping the Anchorage Fire Department get familiar with equipment called the Rosenbauer Cobra Platform Aerials. General Fire Apparatus has locations in Washington, Idaho and Oregon.
Some young hunters got the chance to get their photos taken with an Alaskan State Trooper helicopter. Officers flew from Fairbanks to the Eagle Summit area for the Youth Caribou Hunt that just got underway. These young people had successful hunts and wanted photos with Helo-7.
As the summer boating season continues -- here's a friendly and *creative little reminder from Evelyn from Anchorage. The Alaska Boating Safety Program shared the fifth grader's drawing on Facebook, with it, an important message: Please wear a life vest because it could save your life.
Little piggies are in training for this year's Kenai Peninsula Fair. The annual event is held every summer over the third weekend in August. All the fun and the pig races will kick off this year on August 11th.
