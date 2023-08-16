ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - There’s a change in the drinking water in Unalaska. KUCB reports Unalaska is no longer using chlorine gas to purify its drinking water. This comes after rising levels of copper were discovered. The city's Public Utilities Director says a new chemical being used to treat the drinking water is much safer and easier on the island’s pipes.
Hundreds of Alaska Airlines flight attendants picketed outside of the Ted Stevens Airport Tuesday. They're represented by the Association of Flight Attendants - CWA, which resumed contract negotiations with Alaska Airlines management. The demonstration was part of a nationwide day of action.
A government observatory near Utqiaġvik is celebrating 50 years of monitoring the air in Alaska. The NOAA Barrow Atmospheric Baseline Observatory has been measuring carbon dioxide in the atmosphere since 1973. Scientists believe climate measurements here are particularly critical, as climate change is happening quicker in the Arctic than at lower latitudes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.