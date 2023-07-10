ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Unalaska will soon begin monitoring for European green crabs. The invasive species was first found in Alaska last year on Annette Island. Biologists with State Fish and Game tell KUCB-FM they don't think the crabs have made their way to Unalaska and the Port of Dutch Harbor just yet. But they plan to deploy traps later this summer and start monitoring.
New species of ticks are coming to Alaska. Dogs traveling from the south may be a big reason why. The Alaska Division of Public Health just issued a bulletin on the status of ticks in our state. Even though more *non-native* tickets have been detected -- none of those species have established *permanent* populations here.
Eleven new Alaska State Troopers are now patrolling the Last Frontier. The troopers posted this video of the 11 recruits who have completed the Alaska State Troopers Academy in Sitka.
The Kodiak Refuge Visitor Center is now hosting a mural created by "Fine Arts by Hanna Sholl." The artist describes the mural as capturing the beauty and rich wildlife of Kodiak Island. A special event to celebrate the addition to the visitors' center is planned soon.
The Anchorage Pickleball Club got a visit from the mayor. Mayor David Bronson stopped by the pickleball court and posted these photos to Facebook to show his support.
