ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - A heads up for drivers who use the Seward Highway. The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities reports you may run into some delays beginning Thursday night near McHugh Creek, a few miles south of Anchorage. Both lanes are being shifted toward the parking area at McHugh Creek, and the speed limit is reduced to 35. The new traffic pattern is expected to remain until late October.
The head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development visited Kenai and the Kenaitze Indian Tribe. During the trip, Secretary Marcia Fudge emphasized that HUD is committed to supporting the housing needs of Tribal Nations.
Ketchikan Gateway Borough reminds travelers that the airport ferry schedule will change tomorrow. Ketchikan will depart on the quarter hours, and Gravina will depart on the hour and half hours. You can get more information on the Borough’s website.
Good news for swimmers in the Anchorage area: The West Pool is reopening to the public on Tuesday. Anchorage Parks and Recreation has also announced that the open swim currently held at Dimond Pool will be moved to West Pool beginning Saturday, September 9th.
Alaskans can now become certified to grade lumber under a newly signed law. The Governor signed Senate Bill 87 into law Wednesday in Big Lake.
It will help to create a lumber grading program -- meaning builders can use dimensional lumber grown here in Alaska -- instead of shipping it in from other places.
