ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - People have noticed a patch of fallen trees across Auke Nu Cove from the Juneau Ferry Terminal. The National Weather Service believes an unusual wind activity, known as a microburst, may be responsible, KTOO reports.
Starting Wednesday, the Dalton Highway will be closed nightly to all traffic across the Koyukuk River Bridge in Fairbanks. Emergency repairs are needed to several girders as well as one pier, KINY radio reports. The highway will be closed from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. for approximately two weeks.
Check out a clash of two grizzly bears at Lake Clark National Park and Preserve. Alaskan wildlife guide Brad Josephs shared video, which is featured on Outside-Online. He called it the longest, most intense bear interaction he witnessed in 25 years of guiding the Alaska Peninsula.
Now to a *different* kind of bear. People in North Pole will soon have the chance to speak out about the proposed location of a new "Three Bears Retail and Ace Stores and Fuel." A public meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 28th at the North Pole Branch Library.
And as we approach the summer solstice, Alaska State Troopers posted this scenic "sunset/sunrise photo" of one of their cruisers. It was taken at 1 a.m. in Nome by Trooper Buie.
