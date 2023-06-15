ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Staffing shortages are creating problems for the Fairbanks Police Department, The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports. One option is ending 24-hour patrols in August, with only a supervisor on duty between 8 a.m. and noon.
Fortune Magazine has ranked Anchorage as one of the top 50 places for families to live in the United States. Anchorage came in at number 37. The magazine called Anchorage “a gateway to the beautiful wilderness of Alaska that offers plenty of pursuits for outdoor enthusiasts while still delivering the comforts of a modern city.”
Alaska’s two senators have announced that more federal money is on the way to improve access to high-speed internet in our state’s rural communities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding another $100 million as part of the federal bipartisan infrastructure investment and jobs act.
People in Juneau are invited to participate in a big celebration Friday at 11 a.m. at Statter Harbor. A customer appreciation cookout will follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The ceremony marks the completion of the Statter Harbor restroom and covered waiting area project.
Ten educators from the states of Alaska and Washington have been recognized for distinguished service. The Sealaska Heritage Institute presented awards to the educators during the Institute’s 2023 culturally responsive education conference in Juneau.
