ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Voters in Juneau can now visit a new website to get info on a ballot question concerning the future of city hall. This fall, Juneau voters will be asked to decide whether to invest in a new, purpose-built city hall building or spend millions on renovations and climbing rent. Voters can get more information on the issue at https://juneau.org.
Starting today, Alaska Airlines allows international passengers to go digital with their passports. The airline has introduced what it calls the Alaska Airlines Mobile Verify Service. Passengers will need to download an app called “Airside,” enroll their passport, and then they’ll be able to skip one of the check-in lines at the airport.
Attention bikers in Anchorage. Crews are installing a temporary protected bike lane along Pine/McCarrey Street. The Anchorage Health Department reports the bike line is part of a pilot study in the city.
A special Walk of Remembrance is scheduled for this Thursday in Fairbanks. The Fairbanks Native Association is holding the walk as part of International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s designed to honor those who have died from overdoses and to build resources to prevent future deaths. The walk begins at 5:30 on Thursday evening at Griffin Park in Fairbanks.
Fittingly -- the winning pumpkin at the 2023 Alaska State Fair weighed in at a whopping 2,023 pounds. The pumpkin was grown and maintained by owner Dale Marshall.
