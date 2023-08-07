ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Yakutat firefighters and emergency responders were called out to a boat fire over the weekend. Yakutat Fire/EMS posted on Facebook that one person was aboard the boat at the time and was rescued by a good Samaritan. The fire first sparked in the engine room compartment, but officials still aren't sure how it started. No injuries were reported.
The final meals were served up over the weekend at Peggy's Restaurant. Known for its famous pies -- the diner had been a staple in Anchorage for 35 years. But the owner, Nancy Burley, decided it was time to retire and enjoy some well-deserved time with her family.
The Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak is working on a coffee table book filled with Native art. KMXT reports the museum received a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services to support the project.
Say hello to Fish Camp Barbie. Sporting a hand-sewn summer parka, a beaded necklace, moose hide cuffs and a headband. The doll was created by Angela and Ermelina Gonzalez from Anchorage. And so were all the accessories you see, like the tent, cot and fish. Fish Camp Barbie was recently sold for $400 at a fundraiser for the Alaska Native Heritage Center.
