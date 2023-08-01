ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Concerned that your little one may not be hitting all of their milestones? You may want to take advantage of a new program that's launched here in Alaska.

One out of every 36 children in the U.S. will be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Autism Spectrum Disorder is defined as a developmental ability and which kids communicate and interact differently than others. A new program called As You Are just launched in Alaska is hoping to quickly diagnose kids who may have the disorder.

"But when the pandemic started, the wait times grew much, much longer. So right now, across the nation, wait times are as long as 27 months just for an evaluation," Kayla Wagner, the CEO of As You Are said.

The evaluation process is simple.

"Then go through three appointments, which are based on a clinical interview. They'll the doctor will also watch their child play and engage in social behaviors with mom and dad in the home. And then the third appointment is a results appointment," Wagner said.

And this mom knows all too well the importance of getting her daughter, Roree, diagnosed.

"I mean, my eyes, I, like, wanted to cry because it was I felt like it was someone actually was there to listen and be able to willing to take on our SAT and our and evaluate our daughter," Alyson Zawitz, Roree's mother said. said.

And Roree had a great time meeting the doctors.

"Even though I have really dark humor, she laughs at my jokes," Roree Zawitz saids.

Visit https://asyouare.com/ to learn more information about As You Are and the services they provide.