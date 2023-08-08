ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - A new school year begins next week. In preparation, the Anchorage School District is encouraging parents to talk to their kids about staying safe in an emergency.

ASD has an emergency section on their website that provides students and parents with information on what to do in case of an emergency.

"And emergency operations plan. And that is our district level response for any emergencies or incidents that could occur," Ashley Lally, ASD's director of decurity and emergency management, said.

There are multiple plans for every situation.

"Our emergency responses for a whole host of emergencies that could occur. Anything from earthquakes to a violent event, even to a plane crashing near a school grounds," Lally said.

The emergency plan includes many things.

"Through what our district response are, what the school plans are doing, and how we can help support them and really provides that decision making criteria as well. Parents have a part in this, too. It's important that they're talking to their students that the parents know the different actions that kids might be taking in the schools, and then also what the responsibilities for the Guardians are as well," Lally said.

Some people in the community agree that an emergency plan is beneficial.

"There are people whose jobs it is to know these how to handle these different scenarios and stuff. And I think that we should definitely leave it up to them, but obviously keep everyone included on the plan and staying updated with the times," Lally said.

"All this stuff that's going on around the country over the last few years, you know, every school should have some kind of plan like that," Tristyn Meath said

Visit https://www.asdk12.org/ for more information on the safety plan.