 

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health is in Alaska this week.

Admiral Rachel Levine is the first openly transgender four-star officer in our country's history, and this is her first-ever visit to Alaska.

These photos were taken during a stop at Identity Alaska -- the only LGBTQ+ health clinic in our state.

Admiral Levine will also visit Nome and other Alaska Native communities to discuss various public health issues.