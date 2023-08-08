ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health is in Alaska this week.
Admiral Rachel Levine is the first openly transgender four-star officer in our country's history, and this is her first-ever visit to Alaska.
These photos were taken during a stop at Identity Alaska -- the only LGBTQ+ health clinic in our state.
Admiral Levine will also visit Nome and other Alaska Native communities to discuss various public health issues.
