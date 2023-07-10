PETERSBURG (Your Alaska Link) - A devastating fire scorched a church right in the middle of mass. The flames have left St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in ruins.

Fire raged on Thursday, engulfing the St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Petersburg. The fire was heard by Father Jose, who noticed the fire started. Edward Tagaban got word of the fire and rushed over.

"I can see that the whole wall was on fire and then I could see flames coming out the very the ridge cap of the roof. There was flames coming out and smoke," Tagaban, a church goer, said.

Amid the chaos, he managed to save a few items.

"But I ran to the back to the church. I saw some stuff there the tabernacle. Big, beautiful box, grabbed that looked to my left there was a cross on a stick. I grabbed that," Tagaban said.

It didn't take long for word to get around about the fire. Edward's wife Jessielea was out and about, only to hear from him about the fire that engulfed their church. She made it over to the church a little later when firefighters had arrived.

"I asked my husband, 'Is everybody okay?' And he said, 'Yeah, the preist was able to get out in time and everybody in time,'" Jessielea Tagaban said.

By the end of the nearly 12-hour fight with the fire, firefighters were able to get it under control and eventually put it out, leaving the church a burnt husk.

"But there was a lot of sadness. I was baptized in the church. I heard that somebody mentioned they had the first wedding in the church in ‘64 or something," Edward Tagaban said.

Currently, church-related activity continues at the community gym. The fire is still under investigation.