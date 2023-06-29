ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Authorities say scammers are targeting popular eateries. It's an investigation into the DoorDash debacle affecting two restaurants.

It all started last Tuesday when the Marx Bros. Cafe restaurant started getting inundated with to-go orders, specifically orders from DoorDash. The only problem is they don't have an account with DoorDash. They don't even have any sort of takeout. Jack Amon is the owner of the Marx Bros. Cafe.

"We were completely taken aback since we never signed up for DoorDash. And in the past, when they've tried to solicit our business, we told them no, never," Jack Amon, the owner of the business, said.

Someone somehow made a fake account under their name, which Jack shared with DoorDash in a long phone call. Despite DoorDash saying they would suspend the report, one quick search on the DoorDash app shows that it's still operational. This only adds to Amon's frustration.

"I'll be making another phone call and my anger level keeps going up every time I have to deal with this. I don't feel like they're getting the message," Amon said.

Not wanting anything to do with DoorDash before this has only added to his distaste for the food takeout company.

"I've always felt that those services are expensive to the restaurant. They take about a third, and it doesn't work for us. We're not that kind of restaurant," Amon said.

Shannon Sarich, the owner of Cajun Corner, doesn't use DoorDash, but has started using Uber Eats. The situation with the Marx Bros. Cafe does bring some concern.

"We've been fortunate enough so far we haven't had any issues. Everything's been fine. But once again, I don't know what crooks have schemed up, so who knows?" Sarich said.

Amon hopes that this never happens to anyone else and hopes that DoorDash will boost its security.