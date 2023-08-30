ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - For the second time in the last two months, Credit Union 1 has been robbed twice.

The FBI is currently investigating a second robbery on DeBarr Road at Credit Union 1. The FBI says a person entered the building and demanded money with a note. The person is described as approximately five foot, 11 to 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 170 pounds with a raspy voice. He was said to be wearing a blue sweatshirt and sunglasses.

The first robbery happened last month. FBI spokesperson Chloe Martin told Your Alaska Link that both robberies are still under investigation and they do see similarities but cannot conclusively say it is the same person. Your Alaska Link reached out to Credit Union 1 for comment and they declined an interview.

One person was there when the robbery occurred.

"Because I was in the building when this happened on Monday and I didn't know what happened," Peggy Young said.

Young recounts her experience of the robbery.

"I went in and everybody seemed completely normal. That's what blew my mind whenever I went to leave and the door was locked and there was a gentleman trying to come in when I was trying to leave and I was like, I don't know what's going on. And I looked down and there was a red sticker in the corner of the window that said, this branch will be closed until further notice due to a robbery. And that was the only thing that gave me any clue about anything," Young said.

If you have any information on the Credit Union 1 robbery, please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at https://fbi.tips.gov or 907-276-4441.