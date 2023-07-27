ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Many conversations have been happening this week in the Anchorage area regarding people experiencing homelessness.

The old Golden Lion Hotel got the green light to be used as low-income housing. Now there are plans in motion for the former Barratt Inn in Spenard.

It may not look too much right now, but the Barratt Inn is a new addition to the city's fight against homelessness. Once opened in the late August, early September period, the Barratt Inn will look to have about 96 units available for low-income housing. The Barratt Inn is one of many buildings that are part of the people experiencing homelessness to the stably housed initiative.

"For people who are extremely low income, It's a really affordable way and manageable way. It's also a really good platform to bring people into stability in their lives and help them if they want to move on to other types of housing, have that option," Owen Hutchinson with Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness said.

"We've been doing a lot of renovations and rehab and conversion from what you would consider this, you know, from a hotel into something that feels more like an apartment or, you know, a condo or something like that," Jason Bockenstedt with the Anchorage Affordable Housing and Land Trust said.

Despite the recent opening of the Golden Lion and the soon-to-be-open, Barrett and the mayor say more work still needs to be done.

"We've got about 175, I think is the official count as of last week, of unsheltered people here in the city. We need to find a place for them," Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson said.

The Barratt Inn will join the list of converted hotels like The Guest House, The Lake House, The Golden Lion, and the former Sockeye Inn.