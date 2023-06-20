ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - He's a man who taught many kids how to play baseball and softball.

Many gathered at Mulcahy Stadium to celebrate one man's life, Tony Wylie. To many, he was a coach. He significantly influenced the baseball community and guided many players over his 20-plus years of coaching. He himself was drafted to the New York Mets, where he eventually turned to coaching. Chad Nading was one of those coached by Tony.

"He expanded baseball here, bigger than anyone could have ever imagined. He got so many kids' exposure. He got kids to college. He got kids drafted," Chad Nading, a former player, said.

Wylie was Kaden Bevegni's first coach. Together they shared the love of the game and a jersey number.

"I showed up to the first comp tournament with the Sockeyes and he had the number 24 for me and I was really excited. And he's like, Yeah, I guess we can share the same number. And since that day we shared that number and it was really special to me," Bevegni said.

But it wasn't just baseball he was involved with. He was also a family man.

"The amount of time that he gave up to the organization and to our family, amazing. Everything we did was with him. Hunting, fishing, traveling. He's taught my boys pretty much everything about hunting," Ken Jensen, the late coach's son-in-law, said.

And he left them with memories and life lessons.

"My whole career, he always told me, you know, never swing for the fences. Home-runs happen," Nading said.

"He just wanted us to give us our all and just be the greatest people you can be," Bevegni said.

He may have just been a baseball coach, but it's clear he's touched the hearts of many, both in and out of the baseball community. And his grandkids even threw the first pitch for the pickup game. All to honor the man who was a father, grandfather, husband and friend.