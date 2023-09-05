ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - September is National Preparedness Month. Federal and state officials urge everyone to take stock of their emergency kits and plans.
Flooding across Alaska, the wildfires in Hawaii, and the hurricane in Florida are all excellent reminders about why being prepared for any emergency is so important.
Prepare a kit, have a plan, and check in with your support network. Visit https://fema.gov for more details on how to prepare.
