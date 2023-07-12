ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The city assembly is considering a new ordinance for bike safety.

Pedestrian and Bike Information Center reports more than 950 bicycle riders died in clashes with cars in 2021. Now Anchorage is having its own conversation on bike safety. Community members gathered at last night's Anchorage assembly meeting concerning a proposed bike safety ordinance. Daniel Volland, an assembly member, is one of three co-sponsors of the Bike Safety Ordinance.

"Decriminalizing some biking behavior, including a couple of things that have actually been found to increase safety. So things like the Idaho Stop, which allows cyclists to treat a stop sign as a yield rather than come to a full stop," Volland said.

Under the ordinance, bicyclists would have an easier time getting through the intersections.

"It also would allow what's called dead read. That's when a bicyclist or other vulnerable road user would come to a red light. That signal often won't turn because it won't recognize a cyclist in the same way that it would a car," Volland said.

The ordinance would also remove some penalties for bicycle riders who can't afford helmets and other safety equipment. Some people, like the proposed changes.

"It's going to help make bicycling and walking more safe and practical for users," Ben Norman said.

"And personally, it'll make me feel less nervous biking in the roadway," Donovan Camp said.

"So I'm really excited about the bike ordinance as an opportunity to do decriminalize a lot of really common behaviors that bicyclists and pedestrians already do and remove opportunities for discriminatory, discriminatory enforcement," Jacob Powell said.

The assembly delayed a decision on the bike safety ordinance until the August 8th assembly meeting.