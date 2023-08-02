ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Wildfires continue to burn across the state -- many of them in the Interior.
The State Division of Forestry and Fire Protection shared reports, as of Wednesday morning, there are 136 active fires across Alaska. So far this fire season -- 51,000 acres have burned statewide.
"We're bringing those firefighters and equipment north of the range to be able to help with these fires that are here in the interior. We're also expecting some more resources to arrive from the lower 48, and those will be trickling in here over the next few days," Sam Harrel, with the State Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, said.
Due to the high fire danger, in the Interior in particular, burn permits remain suspended in Fairbanks, Delta and Tok.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.