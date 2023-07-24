NEAR WAINWRIGHT (Your Alaska Link) - The bodies of all four occupants have now been recovered in a deadly helicopter crash on the North Slope.
The passengers have been identified as Ronald Daanen and Justin Germann, both of Fairbanks, and and Tori Moore of South Bend, Indiana. The pilot was Bernard "Tony" Higdon of North Pole.
Their helicopter went down Friday. Alaska's Department of Natural Resources reports the three passengers were scientists, conducting field survey work outside of Utqiagvik.
DNR officials released this statement: "The Department is beginning the process of grieving for our colleagues, supporting our team through this challenging time, and working with partner agencies to learn everything we can about this incident."
It's still unclear what caused the deadly helicopter crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.