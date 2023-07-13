ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - The Afognak Native Corporation held its 7th annual Youth Charity Golf Tournament at the Anchorage Golf Course. An NFL Hall of Famer was in town for the big event -- four-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Terry Bradshaw.
"We had fun. Beautiful golf course. State of Alaska is just awesome. I'm mean you just cant stop looking at the mountains and the beauty," Bradshaw, the longtime studio analyst on "FOX NFL Sunday", said.
The golf tournament in Anchorage benefits youth education programs in the native villages of Afognak and Port Lions.
