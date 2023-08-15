ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - A business is collecting donations to help the family of a woman who police believe was killed by her husband.
Saria Hildabrand was a specialist and combat medic with the Alaska Army National Guard. Hildabrand also worked at Bread and Brew in Anchorage.
The 21-year-old was reported missing last week after she didn't show up for work. Now police have charged her husband with her murder.
In addition to collecting donations -- the staff at Bread and Brew is also naming a sandwich in memory of their co-worker. The dessert menu will also henceforth be known as Saria Sweets.
Contact Bread and Brew at https://breadandbrewak.com/ or 907-562-2739 to learn how to help Hildabrand's family.
