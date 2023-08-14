ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - The Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" is coming to Anchorage later this week. Some lucky students will get to see it for free.

The Alaska Center for Performing Arts has announced the winners of the Hamilton Creative Competition. Students were tasked with creating original pieces related to the play using various media. One of the winners is Jaia McCrea, who composed her song inspired by "Hamilton".

"I had some doubts at first, like, I don't know if I'll win this thing, but then when I got the email that I won, I was absolutely like, shocked, so excited," McCrea said.

McCrea says seeing "Hamilton" will be an experience to remember.

"And it's such a dream. I was I've been inspired by Lin-Manuel since I was a little kid, and to be able to see one of the musicals he's created is such a dream come true," McCrea said.

The work of the Broadway actor is not the only thing that inspires McCrea.

"Along about, of course, my dad because he got me into piano," McCrea said.

Winning the competition has given her a new perspective on her career.

"This has been something. Being able to pursue a life in Broadway and film has been something that I've been battling with for a long time. And so this moment was almost like a reassurance that I have what it takes to be able to do something great," McCrea said.

If you'd like "Hamilton" tickets, visit https://alaskapac.org/ -- the Alaska Center of Performing Arts website.