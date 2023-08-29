Business community feel effects of homelessness

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Homelessness is a growing issue nationwide -- including in the city of Anchorage. Business owners are also feeling the effects.
The Anchorage Chamber of Commerce released a report stating that the homeless crisis has directly impacted 73% of businesses in Anchorage. Many companies like Golden Donuts here have seen it get worse over the years, as owner Sabha shared with us. Sabha didn't want to talk to us on camera, but she said it has gotten so bad that the main doors closed much earlier than usual.
However, they still remain open 24 hours. They've also said that the homeless also loiter in the parking lot, discouraging customers. Many other businesses shared the same sentiment and hoped that something is done about it. We had a chance to talk to some of the homeless in town to get their take. Angela Butcher is the rest of the homeless camp in the Cuddy Park area, where she's witnessed many things, such as property damage to businesses.
"Absolutely like everything that they're worried about is happening, like make no joke its happening to me. I watch it. That's why I try to fix it. These camps, at least we can secure them in one area," Angela Butcher, a homeless resident, said.
Annie Holm is also a resident and doesn't want a few bad eggs to ruin it for everyone.
"You know, we're not all drug addicts and alcoholics. We're not all bad people. Some of us are here not by choice," Annie Holm, a homeless resident, said.
The report released by the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce also covered other areas like the financial and operational impacts, as well as customer complaints and safety concerns.