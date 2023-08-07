NEAR ALASKA (Your Alaska Link) - Leaders in Beijing insist that the joint drills with Russia were routine and not aimed at any third party.

The two countries have held joint naval drills in the Northern Pacific for several days.

Over the weekend, a fleet of eleven ships conducted drills off the Alaskan coast, coming closer to the U.S. than ever before.

The Pentagon says the ships never entered U.S. water and have since left.