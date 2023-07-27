ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Cyclists can enjoy the weekend by checking out the newest bike trail in Anchorage.
With the cut of a ribbon, the Chugach Foothills Connector is officially now open for riding. It's located near the Tudor-Muldoon Curve, and the folks we spoke with here are so excited to give it a go.
The new trail here in Anchorage connects Regal Mountain Drive to the trail at Campbell Airstrip Road. If you're not a long-distance rider, don't worry. It's only a mile long.
