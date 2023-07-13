ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - APD will have to wait a little longer for body cameras. The wait leaves the community frustrated.

It was more than two years ago since voters in Anchorage approved $1.8 million to purchase body cameras for the Anchorage Police Department. But police are still not wearing the cameras. The police department tells Your Alaska Link contract negotiations with a camera vendor are progressing, and as soon as the cameras arrive, officers will be trained on using them. But there is no set timeline for the cameras.

People gathered at the Town Square Park in downtown Anchorage to ask the same question they've been asking for the last two years. Where are the body cameras?

"To hold Mayor Bronson accountable for his actions by not providing APD with these body cams? It's been two going on three-year process," James Day, a spokesman for NAACP Anchorage, said.

Some people are convinced there is a need for the cameras.

"Body cameras are really necessary for justice to be made," Liz Rango said.

"Maybe the cameras can either be in position to not take pictures or capture everything, but at least they give another level of credibility to one side or the other," Leroy Williams, second vice president of the Alaska Black Caucus, said.

Other community members agree police need body cameras.

"It just makes more reason for me to feel that I need to avoid police rather than go to them for help or anything of the sort," Chance Bruitt said.

"My nephew is black -- so I find a lot of these issues very scary," Winter Mwoseberry said.

"Police department's been dragging its feet so determinedly while all the time claiming that they're for it. Well, it doesn't look like they really got are," Bruce Fiarnsworth said.

The Anchorage assembly is set to again address the body camera issue at its meeting on August 8.