ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - We told you how local business owners say the homelessness issue in Anchorage has negatively impacted them. Your Alaska Link is asking the city what they plan to do, to help everyone involved.

Anchorage's homeless crisis has been an ongoing issue with a few homeless camps around town. With winter around the corner and with the navigation not an option anymore, what does the city have planned? The Housing Homeless coordinator, Alexis Johnson, shares what is next for the city.

"People who would otherwise go unsheltered over the winter are having an opportunity to move into housing. There still is a delta of about 400 to 450 people. And so we're focused on emergency cold weather, sheltering, moving in," Alexis Johnson, housing homeless coordinator, said.

The city has been working with downtown businesses to find solutions, which has resulted in an action group.

"You have a downtown foot team that's there to clean and engage with people who are experiencing homelessness. Offer outreach. Offer a wide array of services while also catering to downtown businesses," Johnson said.

This service has only been available downtown, but they are looking to expand it citywide. One complaint by the homeless at Cuddy Park was the lack of bathroom facilities.

"Because of the state fair going on right now, we do have limitations on what bathrooms are available. We're hoping to double the amount at Cuddy Park in Midtown once the fair ceases," Johnson said.

Another available option is the opportunity for an individual dealing with homelessness to get a plane ticket to another city in the lower 48. When we talked to the residents Cuddy Park camp on Tuesday, one shared their thoughts on the situation.

"How about that it's our problem. Why are we sending our homeless people to be somebody else's problem? How about we fix our problem," Angela Butcher, a homeless resident, said.

The city is also working with other cities in the lower 48 to see what solutions could work here.