JONESBORO (Northeast Arkansas News) - The City of Jonesboro says the neighborhood trash clean-ups are a win-win. As they bring bins to neighborhoods around town, saving residents a trip to the landfill. The most recent cleanup resulted in almost 12 tons of items brought to be discarded.

"Last cleanup, we had close to twelve tons of stuff and forty tires. So, we were very pleased with the turnout. It’s also very convenient for the neighborhoods and saves them a trip to Legacy," Scott Roper, director of Code Enforcement for the City of Jonesboro, said.

Roper says they started the monthly neighborhood clean-ups in January. Partnering with the sanitation department to make it possible.

"Sanitation department brings these huge roll-off bins, and they also have a knuckle boom, and they load them into the huge large bins. It actually saves the city money because we’re packaging one large weight instead of individual weights that go across the scale at the landfill," Roper said.

Past cleanup locations include Race Street, Southwest Drive, and Fischer Street Community in Action. Roper says with the success they plan to continue the monthly cleanups until further notice. You can see on your screen items that can be dropped off.

"People will bring unwanted items such as refrigerators, furniture, washer and dryers, water heaters, clothing and drills," Roper said.

Everyone in Jonesboro is welcome to the cleanup, not just those who live in the neighborhood. At the same time, some items need to be left at home and cannot be disposed of.

"Anything you want to get rid of, with the exception of batteries…car parts. That we will not take. We also don’t take lumber, but other than that we do take just about everything," Roper said.

The next neighborhood cleanup will occur on Saturday, August 5th, at Parker Park in Jonesboro from 8 a.m. to noon.