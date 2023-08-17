Clean-up begins after flooding in Anchorage apartment complex

ANCHORAGE (Your Alaska Link) - Thursday was a beautiful day in Alaska but heavy rains Wednesday night caused issues with flooding.

Although it may seem quiet on 12th and Cordova Street, that was not the case last night. Heavy rainfall caused quite a bit of chaos at one apartment complex.

Crews are actively cleaning water, and this apartment complex that I'm standing in left some apartments under water due to heavy flooding.

"So pretty amazing amount of water came down in rainfall and overwhelmed the city wastewater system. And as a natural consequence, the water filled in the lowest areas, beginning with the these apartments," Mike Johnson with Pioneer Restoration said.

There was also flooding in the house next to the apartment complex.

"That's crazy. I wasn't home when it happened, but like it poured really hard," Ada Trefon said.

Trefon's neighbors downstairs received most of the flood waters.

"Felt like they got flooded out, too," Trefon said. "What I've been hearing sounds like they've been in water up to their knees. And next door was in the water up to their waist."

People can expect a bit of a wait before they move back into their apartments.

"Tough to tell what comes down to rebuild and scheduling for that. There's a lot of needs in the area. So hard to tell," Johnson said.

Your Alaska Link spoke with the property manager, who did not want to be on camera. He told us that four out of the five apartments were newly renovated and pointed out that the tenants should have renters insurance.